Daily Iberian helps David keep up with hometown, birthplace in area

Joseph David has been a subscriber to The Daily Iberian for more than 40 years and still enjoys reading the paper each and every day.
David, 78, a New Iberia native and resident of Delcambre, has called the Teche Area home and decided he wanted to know everything he can about it, using The Daily Iberian to help him remain grounded.
Why did you decide to subscribe to The Daily Iberian?
To keep up with the news of where I grew up.
What do you enjoy about The Daily Iberian?
I like to keep up with the news out of New Iberia and Iberia Parish and I keep track of what is happening with my friends. Basically, I read a lot of obituaries.
What are some of the things you read in the paper?
I keep up with the news, some of the sports and the news about what’s going on in the government of Iberia Parish. It satisfies the need to have news as far as a newspaper goes. With the internet, I get most of the national news off of the television. I read most of the news. The wife and I both enjoy the paper when we get to read it and catch up.
What is your favorite memory of New Iberia?
My memories are all of the friends I have made all through my 12 years of schooling in New Iberia.
Why do you think The Daily Iberian connects so well with our community?
The Iberian has been in Iberia Parish for the longest time. It covers Iberia Parish to the extent that it needs to be covered.
What do you love most about living here?
The friendliness of the people. I live out in the country, right on the Iberia and Vermilion parish lines, so I get the best of both worlds. I can go out to Abbeville and shop and I can go to New Iberia and shop, whichever one I want.