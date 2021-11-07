The Daily Iberian is celebrating the Teche Area’s outstanding healthcare professionals at an awards program and dinner on Thursday at Bayou Oaks Ballroom.

Winners of the 2021 Healthcare Heroes Awards will be announced at the event, which is scheduled from 6-9 p.m

Nominations were accepted online for two weeks, with voting online for another two weeks to determine the winners in a variety of healthcare categories.

Dinner at Thursday’s event will be catered by Preservation. A cash bar also is available. No credit cards are accepted for the cash bar.

Tickets can be purchased for the event for $50 per ticket, or $360 for a table for eight.

Contact Karla Borde at 337-321-6747 or email her at karla.bode@daily-iberian.com for more information on the event or to purchase tickets.

