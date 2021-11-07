Daily Iberian celebrating Healthcare Heroes Thursday CHRIS LANDRY chris.landry@daily-iberian.com Chris Landry Newsroom editor Author email Nov 7, 2021 Nov 7, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The Daily Iberian is celebrating the Teche Area’s outstanding healthcare professionals at an awards program and dinner on Thursday at Bayou Oaks Ballroom.Winners of the 2021 Healthcare Heroes Awards will be announced at the event, which is scheduled from 6-9 p.mNominations were accepted online for two weeks, with voting online for another two weeks to determine the winners in a variety of healthcare categories.Dinner at Thursday’s event will be catered by Preservation. A cash bar also is available. No credit cards are accepted for the cash bar.Tickets can be purchased for the event for $50 per ticket, or $360 for a table for eight.Contact Karla Borde at 337-321-6747 or email her at karla.bode@daily-iberian.com for more information on the event or to purchase tickets. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cash Bar Dinner Oak Politics Catering Credit Card Professional Ticket Ballroom Chris Landry Newsroom editor Author email Follow Chris Landry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian November 7, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Brooks “Tookey” Hebert High-ranking SPD officer, investigator placed on leave, face termination Funeral service set for DeSoto sheriff's deputy Perfect day for arts & crafts vendors fair David Joseph Molbert, DDS Friends and family remember man killed in Jeanerette Bobbie Lynn St. Cyr Vanicor Younger players step up for CHS in playoff Daily Iberian celebrating Healthcare Heroes Thursday Arrest Reports Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit