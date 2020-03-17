Daily Iberian, Acadiana Lifestyle closing office to walk-ins

The Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle are closing our office to walk-in customers until March 30 as part of a unified national effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Interim Publisher Shanna Dickens said.
“The decision isn’t made lightly and does not affect our operations. Our reporting staff, advertising and circulation departments are operating at full strength,” Dickens said.
All Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle services are operating and the newspaper delivery schedule is not affected.
Here are some phone numbers to call for assistance.
Obituaries
321-6728
Circulation
321-6759
Advertising
321-6747
Classifieds
321-6744
Acadiana Lifestyle
365-5754
The printing schedule and deadlines have not changed for The Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle.
Plans are to reopen the office to walk-in customers March 30, Dickens said, adding “We appreciate your concern and plan to cover every aspect of how the coronavirus is affecting our local community. Thank you for your trust and your understanding.”