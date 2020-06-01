The Louisiana Department of Health’s Monday COVID-19 update showed a slight increase of 425 more cases of the virus in the state.
Monday’s update showed 40,341 identified cases of COVID-19 in the state, whereas Sunday’s update showed 39,916.
There were 661 cases of hospitalization statewide, with 86 of those patients on ventilators. There were also 2,690 reported deaths in the update, 10 more than Sunday’s reported total. The state had a total of 31,728 reported recoveries.
The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Monday.
In Iberia Parish, the total number of cases rose by two to 410 on Monday. The number of deaths remained at 38, with 4,683 tests performed in the parish.
In St. Mary Parish, two new identified cases were added, bringing that parish’s total to 321 after 3,187 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 30.
St. Martin Parish identified cases rose by six to 300 with 3,072 tests performed. The number of deaths remained at 23.