Candidates for 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé and Lori Landry squared off during an hour-long political forum put on by the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.
Topics covered during the event, which was broadcast online along with several other forums throughout this week, included the budget for the 16th JDA’s office, equality and competency as well as a host of other issues.
Duhé has been district attorney since 2015, and said his mission from the start has been to help victims of crime and those who needed opportunities to go forward without any obstacles.
Landry, a former judge for the 16th JDC, said she was running because it was time for a change.
“Now is the time for us as a community to move past what we’ve done and do a new thing,” she said.
When the topic came to challenges facing the district attorney’s office, Duhé said the volume of work that has built up has been compounded by the pandemic. The 16th has had to think of new ways to approach those problems, he said, and added that he was in favor of restructuring some of the ways the judicial system worked in the area as well as take advantage of pre-trial diversion programs.
Landry said that she has been advocating for restructuring since she started running for the office, and added that the responsibility of educating the public on the role of the district attorney’s office has not been successful.
She also said that the DA’s responsibility has not sufficiently streamlined the office and that employees that were let go as a result of the pandemic were hired afterwards.
Landry said public servants should hold themselves to a higher standard and if elected she would hold law enforcement officials to that standard as well.
Duhé said that law enforcement is by and large good at their job, and when problems occur they should be rooted out.
“My philosophy is when there are problems, you identify and address them, when there are good things you support them,” Duhé said.
Both hinted at times about past controversies surrounding the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office as well as the controversy surrounding the recusal motions filed against Landry last year that were dropped.
The forum finished with Duhé telling a story about what he was told when he was first sworn in as assistant district attorney from former District Attorney Bernie Bourdreaux.
“He said ‘When you raise your hand, I’m going to ask you to do the right thing,’” Duhé said. “That’s the motto and mantra I've practiced my entire career.”
Landry added that she was also told the same thing by Boudreaux.
“Mr. Boudreaux told me the same thing, what I realized when I left the bench was that not everybody took that charge from Mr. Boudreaux or it didn't mean the same thing to everybody.”