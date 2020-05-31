Cyr-Gates repainting work to be accepted Tuesday by New Iberia City Council

The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve the substantial completion of the Cyr-Gates Community Center repainting project at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The work for the project was done by Tilden Bonin and included pressure washing the exterior of the building, painting tope panels above the windows, painting the metal doors and frames in the building and prepping and painting the steel columns at the front building.
The council will also vote on a resolution declaring chairs at the Sliman Theater and Parks and Recreation Department as surplus property.
The council will hold several public hearings and adopt ordinances to amend the budget to revise fiscal 2020 projections, amend the budget to reflect the insurance settlement and repair of marquee at the Sliman, amend the budget to recognize a K-9 narcotics grant for the New Iberia Police Department and amend the budget to account for the acceptance and use of the 2019 $1.25 million bond.
In other business, the council will be adopting the millage rates for the 2020 fiscal year.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.