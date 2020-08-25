Due to the impending effects on the Teche Area from Hurricane Laura, Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel in Charenton will temporarily suspend all operations beginning Aug. 26 at 2 a.m. until Aug 28 at 10 a.m.
