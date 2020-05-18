CHARENTON- Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel will be reopening tomorrow at 10 a.m., according to the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana.
According to a prepared statement, the opening will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, with the casino hotel observing a phased reopening as restrictions and social distancing protocols are eased.
Guests can expect temporary changes in operational hours, capacity limitations and newly implemented sanitation protocols.
The casino will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. with changes made to the gaming floor to encourage social distancing and limited restaurant offerings. Cafe Delphine and Mabel’s Kitchen will operate with reduced hours during this first phase. Hotel, bingo, valet, banquet and other restaurant operations are all suspended until further notice. Casino promotions, entertainment, and events that encourage gatherings will also be suspended until further notice.
Upon arrival, guests will enter the facility through the main entrance on the larger side of the property. All team members and guests will be required to submit to a non-invasive temperature check to enter the facility. Guests will be provided with disposable face masks and gloves for use while visiting the property. While face masks are not a requirement to enter the facility, it is highly encouraged.
“We are excited to welcome our guests and team members back safely to the property,” general manager and CEO for Cypress Bayou Mike Howard said. “While there are significant changes to our operations at this time, we have taken measures to ensure that our guests will still enjoy the high level of service that they have grown accustomed to in a fun, friendly, and safe environment.”
Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel will continue to engage in frequent enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures throughout the property and encourage frequent hand washing to ensure the safety of guests and team members. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed