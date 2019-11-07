CHARENTON — Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel is inviting all veterans and active U.S. service members to enjoy a free $20 food credit to any of its restaurants Monday in honor of Veterans Day.
“For the second year, Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel will offer a $20 food credit to honor all those who served and continue to serve our country. We are thrilled to provide our veterans and active service members with such a generous benefit,” said Richard Picard, Director of Public Relations and Advertising at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel.
From 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, all veterans — including all active, retired, or former U.S. Military — are invited to take advantage of the limited-time offer.
“Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel and the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana are committed to improving the lives of the people of Acadiana. Our philanthropy is unmatched in the region and we take great pride in honoring those who protect our nation each Veterans Day. We are committed to providing all those who enter our facilities an unparalleled entertainment and dining experience with a sense of thrill and escape,” Picard continued.
Guests must visit Club Cypress to receive the $20 food credit with a valid ID and proof of service. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers. A free Club Cypress membership is required to redeem the offer.