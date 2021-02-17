About 1,500 Cleco customers in South Louisiana are still without power due to the winter storm that has swept over the Teche Area this week.
The freezing weather conditions have led to sub-freezing temperatures and deteriorating road conditions for many parts of Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes in addition to power outages.
At noon Tuesday, Cleco reported that 373 customers were still out of power in Iberia Parish, 54 customers in St. Mary Parish and less than five in St. Martin Parish.
Cleco reported it had restored power to over 9,000 of the 11,110 customers impacted by the winter storm by noon on Tuesday. More than 90 percent of the customers had energy restored by 8 p.m. Monday, Cleco reported.
In addition to the outages, there were some forced power outages between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. due to a directive Cleco received from the regional reliability coordinator to protect the power grid and reduce energy demand.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that the U.S. 90 overpass which had been closed due to hazardous road conditions was open by noon Tuesday.
The New Iberia Police Department also announced that all roadways within the city limits are open, and all traffic hazards have been cleared and traffic signals were working by noon Tuesday.
The Department of Transportation reported all road closures of ramps on US 90 were open as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials recommended drivers remain cautious because some roads may remain icy and road crews are still making repairs.