State Farm agent Nouphay Kongphongmany showed some appreciation to her clients Thursday morning at her office on Iberia Street with a customer appreciation day.
Khongphonymany, who recently just completed her fourth year as an agent, has worked at State Farm for about 22 years, serving under Ray Scott as an office manager.
“I’ve been in this location for 22 years. Mr. Ray retired and I was able to put in my application to become an agent and get selected,” she said Thursday. “I’ve developed a lot of relationships with customers because I’ve been here so long, and really I just wanted to say thank you for sticking by me all this time.”
Snacks and drinks were on hand at the office while customers and staff went through the normal business day Thursday.
Kongphongmany, who has lived in New Iberia since she was 11 and attended New Iberia Senior High School, said the transition from employee to boss has been a stressful but rewarding one.
“Of course you get more stress because you have employees you have to pay, and you also need to grow,” Kongphongmany said. “It’s a little bit more work and I’m still very active on the business side.”
Although Kongphongmany said she doesn’t engage on the customer side as much as she used to, she still makes an effort to be there when they need her.
“I don’t do a lot of the selling but I am here for the customers. When I was an office manager, if there was a huge issue I couldn’t take care of I would ask Ray to take care of it, but now I’m the person people go to,” she said with a laugh.
Kongphongmany’s staff members, happy to be part of the occasion, called Kongphongmany a caring and compassionate boss.
“She’s very kind, very generous,” staff member Suzy Aphaiyarath said. “It’s not just the business, she goes out and helps in the community.”
Kongphongmany also has been recognized by the community for her efforts. In 2018, Kongphongmany was selected the best agent in The Daily Iberian’s Best of the Teche voting.
“I was really excited when we won that, knowing that I made some kind of impact in the community,” she said.