Updated: August 28, 2021 @ 6:02 pm
Due to Hurricane Ida, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has put a curfew in place for all St. Martin Parish residents from 12 noon on Sunday until 5 p.m. Monday.
Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.
Reporter, editor, shooter, brainstormer, and sometimes lightning rod. I like digging things up.
