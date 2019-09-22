Saturday afternoon was perfect for cruising the streets in a classic muscle car, top down and engine revving with barely restrained power under sunny blue skies.
Instead of ratting the streets, though, members of the Cruisin’ Cajun Country car club had their precious machines parked in the Musson Patout Automotive Group lot off U.S. Highway 90, gathered for a higher purpose as the group donated checks to local organizations as part of its effort to give back to the community.
“Everyone knows about our get togethers and car events, but they don’t always see where the money goes,” said club president Johnny Bourque, who emceed Saturday’s event. “People ask me, ‘Where does all the money go?’ Well, this is it.”
Bourque oversaw the distribution of checks to 13 organizations Saturday, ranging from the National Ataxia Foundation to the Lydia Cancer Association and St. Francis Diner.
The most emotional donation of the day was a $1,000 check to Catholic High School for the Grace Gonsoulin Scholarship Fund. Gonsouln’s aunt, Ronilaine, is an administrative assistant at the school. She was there with other members of Gonsoulin’s family to receive the donation.
Gonaoulin, who would have been a senior at Catholic High this year, died in an automobile crash in May.
Not all of the day’s activities were altruistic. The gathered motorists also competed for awards in various classes as part of an auto show, giving vehicle owners and restorers a chance to show off their work.
“This is the best crowd I have seen out for this event since I came back three years ago,” said David Merrill, an assistant manager at the dealership.
It would be hard to disagree. Rows of beautifully restored classics lined the lot in front of the dealership’s showroom, ranging from beefy Camaros and svelte Corvettes with foot-deep paint buffed to a glasslike shine to flat-black rat rods, pieced together from pieces and parts of whatever their creators could imagine.
At the end of the day, the group had donated $17,000 to local groups. Bourque said the club also donated another $3,050 in specially built trikes and a cash donation to the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home.