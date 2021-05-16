Got $48,500 burning a hole in your pocket? Then Francis “Pupie” Hardy of Abbeville has a deal for you. For that price, the cream-over-Dreamsicle-orange 1939 Chevrolet he brought to the 12th Annual Cruisin’ Cajun Country could be yours.
“I bought it Wednesday in Houston,” he said Saturday. “I sold it Friday, then the guy came to look at it today.”
Hardy’s Chevrolet is a far cry from what the original designers could have even imagined. The interior has been completely redone, with what looked like machined aircraft aluminum handles and knobs. The original power plant under the bonnet is gone, replaced with an LS-1 engine that would be at home packaged inside a modern Corvette.
Right across the aisle from Hardy’s ’39 Chevy, Ulysse Alleman and his wife fired up their 1938 Chevrolet. Although sharing many of the same lines as the year-younger version, it idled with the familiar rumble of an old-school Chevy.
Of course, with cars the temptation to go bigger is always there. Clayton Allen of Gulfport was driving his Chevy S-10 pickup, which would seem out of place in a cruising convention — except for the 400 cubic inch engine he shoehorned into the engine compartment.
“It’s a 400 cubic inch small block with a 461 blower,” he explained. “It wasn’t that hard to do.”
Car shows and conventions have always been places for hobbyists and pros to show off their work and share experiences. But there has also been a commercial aspect, the wheeling and dealing between collectors to get that perfect car — or to make the perfect deal for a quick profit.
Some, though, are in for the long haul.
“We bought it just as you see it,” Camille Johnston said about the 1955 Mercury Montclair she and her husband, Robert, brought to this year’s event in New Iberia. “Robert did some things underneath, but the paint and interior are like we got it.”
“I added air conditioning, I added power steering — twice,” Robert Johnston laughed. “But I tried to keep it as original as I could and still make it functional. It’s a great daily driver.”
It wasn’t always the red and white it sports now. Under the paint the previous owner applied was a cream-over-teal, as the owners discovered through research.
“We looked up the vehicle identification number, then the number of cars they made that year,” Camille Johnston said.
Although the Bay St. Louis couple have been going to the Cruisin’ the Coast ride in Mississippi for more than decade, this is only their fourth trip to New Iberia’s event.
Even the attendees who aren’t looking to sell or buy keep up with the sales chatter, though.
“No, he didn’t sell the Chevy,” Robert Johnston said. “That was my friend Perch who looked at it. He offered him $44,000 and he turned it down.”
“I saw them asking $42,000 for it in Houston,” Camille Johnston said. “But I heard he got it for $38,000.”
Then there are others who show up so they can prove that anything is possible with a little ingenuity and engineering. One example of that was an early 1970s Chevrolet Luv pickup truck that the owner converted into a hemi-powered, rear-engine street monster.
“I heard it was a father and son project, just to see if they could,” one of a group of enthusiasts explained. “After a while, the son thought it was too wide, so they took it apart, chopped a section out and put it all back together.”