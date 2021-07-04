ERATH — The Erath Fourth of July celebration continued into the weekend with music, carnival rides, food and fais-do-dos for the Teche Area.
The town’s weeklong celebration of American independence is the largest in the area, and regularly features several days of musical performances and festivities for families and children culminating in a dazzling fireworks display on Sunday.
Saturday evening, local residents had their dancing shoes on and were ready to hear some authentic Cajun music with a lineup that consisted of Poisson Rouge and Cody Bouillon. Performers had been playing in downtown Erath throughout the week as part of the celebration.
Disc jockeys Wesbound and Wesley LeMaire kept the crowd warmed up in the meantime while the event’s collection of carnival rides opened at 6 p.m. to the delight of local children who stayed busy with plenty of fun activities to keep them occupied.
Despite some rain that filtered in and out throughout the day, residents like Lilian Boudreaux still ventured out with her two children to celebrate the holiday.
“We come every year. They didn’t have it last year,” Boudreaux, an Erath resident, said. “We’ll come for the rides and then come back later for the fireworks.”
The festival, now in its 85th year, had to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The large numbers that turned out for the celebration Saturday seemed to indicate that many locals had been missing the annual event and were glad to welcome it back.
Festival organizers said throughout the week that the event would be put on, weather permitting, and were able to hold most of the scheduled lineup throughout the week. However, carnival rides were canceled Friday night as a result of weather conditions. Musicians were still able to perform despite the rainy weather.
The last day of the festivities is today’s Independence Day holiday, and features some of the celebration’s biggest highlights. A water fight tournament between competing fire departments from around the area is slated to start at 9 a.m., and will be preceded by the annual Fun Run 5K and 1 mile walk at 8 a.m.
The Erath Fourth of July Parade will take place at 5 p.m. and will be followed by a fais do do at 7:30 p.m.
The celebration concludes with a giant fireworks display over the Erath skies at 9 p.m., which will signal the ending of another July 4th celebration for the Teche Area.