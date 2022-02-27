Crochet tiles are seen spread across a floor on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. These tiles will be used for the Crochet Ceiling that will be installed in Church Alley in downtown New Iberia for the month of April.
Crochet tiles are seen spread across a floor on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. These tiles will be used for the Crochet Ceiling that will be installed in Church Alley in downtown New Iberia for the month of April.
Emily Romero uses a crochet needle and yarn to sew together crochet tiles on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Gladys Romero sews together crochet tiles on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. She and her daughter, Emily Romero, have each contributed several sewing tiles for the Crochet Ceiling project.
Emily Romero uses a crochet needle and yarn to sew together crochet tiles on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Emily Romero uses a crochet needle and yarn to sew together crochet tiles on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. She is one of the crocheters who has contributed several tiles to the project.
Pictured is a crochet tile made by Gladys Romero that was inspired by the Spanish flag.
Crochet tiles for the Church Alley canopy project were spread across Amelia Cronan’s living room on Saturday to begin the next phase of the project — assembly.
Tiles ranged in colors, patterns and sizes. Many of the tiles were made from yarn but several used strips of recycled bed sheets and even plastic shopping bags. Cronan was joined by Brinkley Segura Lopez, La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia vice president, and other contributors of the project.
New Iberian resident Emily Romero, and her mother Gladys Romero, were among some of the helping hands on Saturday to sew pieces together. Both Emily and Gladys have submitted several pieces to the project and plan to submit more.
“I think they (the crochet tiles) are great,” Emily Romero said. “There are a lot more people in New Iberia that crocheted than I realized.”
Emily learned how to crochet from her mother but became “obsessed” with crocheting since the COVID pandemic. Her mother has been crocheting for at least 45 years.
“I just can’t wait to see it all put up in Church Alley,” Emily said.
The project is organized by La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia and will be on display during April in honor of the group’s annual Spanish Festival, which celebrates Spanish ancestry and culture in New Iberia and across the state. The project was inspired by the crochet canopies used in New Iberia’s sister city, Alhaurin de la Torre in Spain. The finished project for Church Alley will include crochet tiles made by local and out-of-state crocheters.