Iberia and St. Mary parishes are expected to see a storm surge of 1 to 3 feet above ground level after midnight Sunday night into Monday, according to the latest update from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
The NWS said Cristobal is still moving quickly to the north, and will make landfall late Sunday afternoon or evening, likely east of Morgan City.
The heaviest rainfall is forecasted to be over south central Louisiana with two to four inches, with locally higher amounts Sunday and Monday.
Wind gusts will be tropical storm force in parts of south central Louisiana. Expect scattered power outages Sunday and Monday.