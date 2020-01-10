CRIMESTOPPERS: NIPD investigating use of stolen credit card

A report was made to the New Iberia Police Department in December of 2019 that a credit card that was stolen in the Lafayette area was being used at different businesses in New Iberia.
After getting the details of the credit card use, investigators obtained video footage from a local business showing the people using the credit card.
The New Iberia Police Department is looking to identify the suspects involved in the unauthorized use of the access card.
Anyone with information about the shooting may submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
