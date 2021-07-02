CRIME OF THE WEEK: NIPD investigating gunfire on May 22

The New Iberia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in a shooting investigation.
On Tuesday, May 22, right before 10 p.m., officers with the New Iberia Police Department responded to a call about several gunshots fired at the intersection of Moss Oak and Oak Creek.
After further investigation, it was learned that people were shooting from a grey colored sedan at person who has been identified to police.
Officers were able to locate two separate crime scenes.
Anyone with information about the shootings may call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS. Those submitting tips may receive a reward of up to $1,000.00.
