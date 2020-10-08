An Iberia Parish woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash near Little Guy Lane.
According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, the incident took place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash took place on Louisiana 677 near Little Guy Lane in Iberia Parish and took the life of 55-year-old Wendy Hebert Pete of New Iberia.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Pete was driving a 2006 Ford Freestar van north on Louisiana 677. At the same time, a 2016 freightliner cane hauler was traveling north at a slower rate of speed. Pete attempted to pass the 18-wheeler, then quickly steered back into the northbound lane as another vehicle was approaching in the southbound lane. Upon doing so, Pete’s van struck the tractor-trailer.
Pete was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Later in the evening, Pete succumbed to injuries received in the crash. The tractor trailer driver was properly restrained and was not injured. Toxicology results are pending and this crash remains under investigation.
Troop I has investigated 44 fatal crashes resulting in 49 deaths in 2020.