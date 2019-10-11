Crash claims life of Youngsville man

A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Youngsville motorcyclist in Iberia Parish Wednesday.
According to State Police Troop I, LSP began investigating the crash on Louisiana 87 at Westwood Drive in Iberia Parish shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The initial investigation by LSP showed that the crash occurred as Schouest was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Louisiana 87.
At the same time, Geraldine Dartez, 81, was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup truck westbound on Dartez Drive.
Dartez failed to yield as she was crossing over Louisiana 87 and struck the oncoming Harley Davidson as she entered the northbound lane.
Despite the fact that he was wearing a DOT approved safety helmet, Schouest was fatally injuried as a result of the crash and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Dartez was properly restrained and was uninjured. Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
Dartez was cited for right of way/vehicle turning left at an intersection. The crash remains under investigation.
“Time and time again, troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment and lack of seat belt usage are primary causes of crashes across the state of Louisiana,” the LSP statement said. “Nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver. Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.”