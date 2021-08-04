A two-car crash at the intersection of Main Street and Iberia Street in downtown New Iberia snarled traffic as people hurried to get home Wednesday.
The left lane of traffic was blocked on Main Street as tow trucks worked to clear the area. A white minivan blocked the right lane of traffic on Iberia Street, its front end pushed against one of the poles supporting the balcony of the former Gougenheim Building where it came to rest.
According to a New Iberia Police officer who was directing traffic at the scene, no one was injured in the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m.
Traffic is flowing smoothly at this time.