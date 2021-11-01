COVID vaccination event set Wednesday in Jeanerette From staff reports Chris Landry Newsroom editor Author email Nov 1, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The Louisiana Department of Health's Region 4 office is planning a Sleeves Up vaccination event Wednesday at the Ward 8 Recreation Center at 803 Hubertville Road in Jeanerette.First dose, second dose and boosters will be administered for Moderna, Pfizer and J&J vaccines.The event will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. People receiving their first dose will receive a $100 VISA card, according to a statement from the Region 4 LDH office.No appointment is needed. Those getting second shots or booster shots are required to bring their COVID vaccine card.Those with questions should call 337-262-5311 for more information. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Booster Shot Dose Vaccination Medicine Immunology Vaccine Covid Region 4 Event Chris Landry Newsroom editor Author email Follow Chris Landry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular Group investigates paranormal activities around Louisiana Trick-or-treat times set in Iberia Parish Loreauville earns share of district title City's first Halloween parade brings spooky fun downtown Publisher: Daily Iberian Errs on Sunday's Political Cartoon, We Must Do Better Trudy Hall Lopez NIPD seeks help in investigation of criminal trespassing, attempted burglary OVERTIME OUTDOORS: Hunter turning his attention to another bass tournament on the big national stage Monroe man charged with fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds, money laundering Louisiana Public Service commissioner to discuss utility rate hikes at New Iberia City Council Meeting Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit