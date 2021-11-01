COVID vaccination event set Wednesday in Jeanerette

The Louisiana Department of Health's Region 4 office is planning a Sleeves Up vaccination event Wednesday at the Ward 8 Recreation Center at 803 Hubertville Road in Jeanerette.

First dose, second dose and boosters will be administered for Moderna, Pfizer and J&J vaccines.

The event will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. People receiving their first dose will receive a $100 VISA card, according to a statement from the Region 4 LDH office.

No appointment is needed. Those getting second shots or booster shots are required to bring their COVID vaccine card.

Those with questions should call 337-262-5311 for more information.

