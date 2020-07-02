Teche Area leaders have cited the increased number of COVID-19 cases regionally as a major concern, especially with the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.
The Louisiana Department of Health said that Thursday had its second highest single-day tally of new cases, climbing 1,383 after a record-setting 2,083 new cases were added Wednesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards said earlier this week that all of the progress made in June in terms of reducing COVID-19 cases had essentially been lost with the drastically increased cases this week.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said his administration is paying close attention to COVID-19 numbers in the parish and regionally.
“Right now we’re seeing numbers that are greater than when we first started all this,” Richard said Thursday. “Yesterday was the second highest since we started.”
After a meeting held Thursday morning with Acadiana leaders, Richard said all involved are very concerned with this weekend’s festivities and possible increases in COVID-19 cases.
“We’re going to be looking very closely at the next eight days after the holiday,” he said. “We hope we don’t have to go back, but I think everyone knows what they need to be doing.”
Those things include the recommended measures to prevent COVID-19 like washing hands, social distancing and wearing face masks.
Richard said wearing a mask is “absolutely critical right now,” and is for the safety of people around everyone as well as themselves.
“Some people take it very seriously and some people just aren’t doing it,” the parish president said. “I wear my mask all the time, I’m around people all day and after hearing the advice of medical professionals it would be foolish not to take their advice.”
In a written statement to the public, St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said the public reaction to the startling rise in cases and hospitalizations has ranged from apathy to calls for a retreat to the initial stay at home orders imposed in March.
“Consequently, our focus as a state and community should be on determining the root cause for this growing trend which commenced on June 13,” Cedars said. “Then, remedial steps can be adopted (or followed) to remediate this trend.”
Cedars urged local residents to continue the fight against COVID by wearing masks and social distancing.
“I humbly request that our business owners commit to following the conditions imposed upon them for Phase 2, primarily, the distancing and mask wearing requirements,” he said. “Similarly, I again ask the general public to practice social distancing and wear masks when interacting with the public.”