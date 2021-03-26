COVID-19 numbers are continuing to improve in Iberia Parish, according to Parish President Larry Richard.
Richard said in the bi-weekly Richard Report that the rate at which contract COVID-19 has been at a steady decline. The percent positivity was at 3.2 percent this week, which was an improvement of last week’s number of 3.6 percent.
“Roughly three months ago on December 23rd our percent positivity was 9.6 percent,” Richard said. “That equates to a 6% decline over a three-month period.”
“It is important that we not be fooled into thinking that this is over, we need to continue to follow the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals guidance as it relates to protective measures in an effort to bring this virus under control,” he added. “This coupled with vaccinations in my opinion is behind the improvement.”
Vaccination efforts are also continuing in Iberia Parish, and the parish president urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
In other business, Richard announced that Iberia Parish Household Waste Day has been scheduled for April 17. For more information, go online at www.iberiaparishgovernment.com.
Finally, Richard said that the Robert B Green project has reached substantial completion on schedule. The schedule projected completion on March 31.
Although there are still punch list items that still need to be identified and resolved prior to the facility being made available, the project has been mostly completed.
“As you can imagine our local veterans are eager to begin utilizing the building,” Richard said. “I too am looking forward to this facility being completed, and opened for use in the very near future.
“This project has been in the works for a very long time, and although there were many hurdles over the past several years, we were able to find solutions to each problem. This took the efforts of many, and I want to thank the veterans for their patience, Gerald Gesser for his patience and willingness to stick with the project, the Iberia Parish Council for providing the Capital Outlay match, and finally to our delegation for the work they performed to bring the Capital Outlay dollars to Iberia Parish.”