FRANKLIN- St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff has announced that starting Wednesday St. Mary Parish will provide free COVID-19 testing to the public. The St. Mary Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has arranged to have a mobile COVID-19 test station in St. Mary Prarsih.
The mobile test station will be located at several different locations throughout the parish. Each day there will be 50 test kits available to the public on a first come, first serve basis. No pre-authorization or doctor’s orders are required, but each person must have a Louisiana Identification and be over the age of 18.
Testing will occur Wednesday at Franklin Senior HIgh, Thursday at the West St. Mary Civic Center, Friday at Patterson Junior High School, Monday, May 11, at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium and Tuesday, May 12, at the Amelia Recreation Center.
All testing will occur from 8 a.m. until noon, or until 50 kits are used.
The mobile test station for St. Mary Parish will be available for several weeks The dates and locations for future testing will be announced at a later date via news media, St. Mary Parish OHSEP website and Facebook page.