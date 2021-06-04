Teche Area residents who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 can take advantage of two opportunities next week to get their shots, whether they want one of the two-stage vaccines or the single-shot Johnson and Johnson version.
The St. Martin Parish Health Unit will be offering vaccinations every Monday, according to a Louisiana Department of Health press release. The Iberia Parish Health Unit will offer vaccinations every Tuesday.
The health units have Pfizer and Moderna two-stage vaccines and the Johnson and Johnson single-shot vaccine available for patients ages 18 and older. For patients ages 12 to 17, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized, and then only with parental consent.
Those who wish to schedule an appointment can register online at OPH4.timetap.com or by calling (337) 262-5311.
Although appointments are preferred, walk-ins are welcome.
Region 4 Office of Public Health also has COVID-19 testing available in Iberia and St. Martin parishes.
In Iberia Parish, testing is available at the Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center, 806 Jefferson Terrace Boulevard in New Iberia. Testing is available by appointment only on Tuesday through Friday. To set an appointment, call (337) 365-4945.
Testing is available at two sites in St. Martin Parish next week.
On Thursday, a testing event will be held at the St. Martin Parish Community Center,317 Dernier St. in St. Martinville from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Patients can call (337) 342-2566, ext. 3065 or 3067, for more details.
Testing will also be available by appointment only at the Walgreens Pharmacy located at 1401 Rees St. in Breaux Bridge. Patients can register for an appointment at walgreens.com/covid19testing. For more information, call (337) 507-3813.