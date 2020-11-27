COVID-19 testing sites will be popping up in the Teche Area within the next few days for those who are interested in getting tested.
The testing sites will be at the St. Martinville Health Unit on Nov. 30, The Iberia Parish Health Unit on Dec. 1 and Ward 8 Recreation Center in Jeanerette on Dec. 1.
All testing sites will occur from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those interested can pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou.
You must provide an email address. Onsite registration is available. Results from the test will be available online within four to five days. There is no cost for the test.
Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested. There’s no need to pre-register for ages 5 through 17. Wear a mask. It is a self-administered nasal swab test. For more information call 337-262-5311.
The tests come after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a “modified Phase 2” during a press conference Tuesday. During his presentation, Edwards said he was reinstituting tighter restrictions, specifically on bars and restaurants, as well as some other high-contact businesses.
Gatherings will be limited to 75 people indoors and 150 outdoors, with some exceptions. Schools openings and closings will be left in the hands of individual school districts, while churches will be allowed to operate at 75 percent of occupancy, with proper social distancing and masking restrictions in place.
As for bars, those in parishes where the seven-day testing positivity rate is above five percent will be limited to outdoor service only, unless they have a conditional restaurant permit in place.
Those establishments can allow indoor consumption at 50 percent of occupancy.