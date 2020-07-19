The Louisiana Department of Health and Louisiana National Guard have partnered with parish governments in St. Martin and Acadia parishes to offer COVID-19 drive through testing.
In St. Martin Parish, testing will occur Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Parc Hardy in Breaux Bridge. It will also occur Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Magnolia Park in St. Martinville.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and should be completed at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com prior to arriving at the site. Under test locations, click
“Louisiana” then choose the site, date and time that you plan to attend.
In Acadia Parish, testing will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Acadia Rice Arena in Crowley.