COVID-19 screening set today at Jeanerette Rural Health Clinic

JEANERETTE — The Iberia Medical Center’s next COVID-19 public screening will be held at the Jeanerette Rural Health Clinic today from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The drive-through screening is for individuals experiencing symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, and or a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees.
At the last screening in Jeanerette, held April 9, more than two dozen cars drove through the screening line.
“We saw 28 vehicles come through the Jeanerette Rural Health Clinic screening,” IMC Marketing Director Lisa Landry said. “We sent 17 swabs to the reference lab.”
The drive-through was set up in stages at the Jeanerette Rural Health Clinic on Bourg Street. First registered nurses gathered information from attendees and asked screening questions. Those who were eliminated from consideration were sent on their way. The others were sent forward to consult with a physician. If the physician deemed the individuals could have COVID-19, they were given an influenza test. If they had symptoms but were negative for influenza, their samples were sent for COVID-19 testing.
Any residents unsure if they should attend the screening are encouraged to call 311 for more information. Any people with medical questions about COVID-19 can call 211 for information.
Physicians recommend that screening attendees not take ibuprofen or Advil the morning of the screening. Attendees should bring a current photo ID and current insurance card.
Unlike last week’s event, walk-up attendees will be able to be screened if they do not have a vehicle.
The Jeanerette Rural Health Clinic is located at 217 Bourg St. in Jeanerette.