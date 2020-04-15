COVID-19 fatalities leap nearly 15 percent; ventilator use drops

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 leapt by almost 15 percent Tuesday, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
After a gradual lowering of the number of reported deaths over the last week, the figure climbed by 129 Tuesday, from 884 to 1,013. The bulk of those deaths — 88, or about two-thirds — were among the 70 and above age group at the highest risk of death from COVID-19.
Models had anticipated a peak of 85 deaths per day as the COVID-19 outbreak apex approached. Last week, LDH reported 70 deaths on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, then 50 on Thursday and 53 on Friday. Previously, the department has noted that the reporting date of a death does not mean that is the actual date of death, so statistics can be skewed if reports are received after noon on a given day and not reported until the next noon update. A backlog of lab results resulted in a similar spike a little over a week ago.
The jump in the daily death toll came as other indices, such as the number of patients on ventilators and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, continued to drop. The state reported 439 patients using ventilators Tuesday, down from 458 on Monday. The number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients also dropped under 2,000, to 1,977 from 2,084.
In Tuesday’s report, LDH said that 21,518 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the state, an increase of 502 from Monday’s total of 21,016.
In Iberia Parish, the total of identified cases rose to 148, based on 628 tests in the parish so far. The death toll from COVID-19 remained at five.
St. Martin Parish saw its cases rise to 168, with the number of COVID-19-attributed deaths rising to nine. There have been 551 COVID-19 tests performed in the parish, almost of those commercial tests.
In St. Mary Parish, the number of cases rose by two to 129 in Tuesday’s report, with 480 tests performed in the parish. The parish has reported two deaths from COVID-19.
Lafayette Parish saw an increase of three to 363 cases, with 14,561 tests performed. The parish has reported 15 deaths from COVID-19.
Orleans Parish was at 5,718 cases based on 18,808 COVID-19 tests performed. The parish death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 276.
The Jefferson Parish case count has risen to 5,188 with 210 fatalities. There have been 16,504 COVID-19 tests administered there.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 5,681 tests as of Tuesday’s report. Commercial laboratories have added another 112,741 tests.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 4,346 — including 101 fatalities. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 3,805 with 41 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 3,789 cases reported and 191 deaths.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 3,656 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 641 — the largest number of fatalities for any age group and more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined.
There are 3,421 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 23 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group has 2,294 cases and five reported deaths. The under 18 group has 207 cases total, with one death reported.
The Monday update from LDH showed the percentage of coronavirus deaths among the state’s black population, while still disproportionately higher than for other groups, has dropped somewhat in the last week while also showing a growth in the infections among the state’s nursing home communities.
According to the LDH update released at noon Monday, 59.29 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana occurred among African Americans, and 30.24 percent occurred among white residents. Last week, the report showed 70.48 percent of the victims who died from COVID-19 in the state were African American.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report are hypertension (59.76 percent), diabetes (38.10 percent) and chronic kidney disease (22.50 percent).
Monday’s report also showed that 1,040 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents of 116 nursing homes in Louisiana, almost double the 557 residents reported last week. The number of deaths among residents also rose since Wednesday, the last update on long-term care patients. The new data shows 201 COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, up from 130 five days ago.
Updates on nursing home cases are given two days a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays.
In many cases, according to LDH, health care providers outside of the long-term care facility test and diagnose residents with COVID-19. The facilities then self-report positive cases to LDH.
The demand for ventilators dedicated to COVID-19 patients in the state continued to remain lower than predicted.
By gender, the state’s report shows women making up the largest part — 55 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 40 percent and the other five percent identified as unknown or other.