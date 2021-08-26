According to the Thursday update from the Louisiana Department of Health, the state saw a decrease in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations as well as a drop to double-digit deaths attributed to the disease — not ideal, but better than the triple-digit death tolls from the previous three days of the week.
According to the Thursday data, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state dropped to 2,729 Wednesday, down 115 from Tuesday’s total of 2,844. The state data also shows that the number of patients on ventilators increased Wednesday to 480, a rise of eight from Tuesday’s total of 472.
The number of deaths reported Thursday, however, dropped to 72. That is lower than the 110 deaths attributed to the disease Wednesday, and almost half of the 139 posted Tuesday. It is still a far cry from the single-digit daily reports the state was seeing in July prior to the prevalence of the Delta variant of the virus.
The 72 new deaths brings the state’s total COVID-19 deaths to 12,298.
In Region 4, which encompasses the Acadiana area, hospitalizations dropped by nine Wednesday, to 388, from 397 Tuesday. The region’s number of ventilator cases rose by one, from 76 Tuesday to 77 on Wednesday.
Region 4’s ICU bed occupancy was at 178 Wednesday, an increase of eight, with five beds available across the seven-parish area. That put the percentage of occupied ICU beds at 97.3 percent.
In Region 3, which stretches from St. Mary Parish east to Lafourche and north to St. Charles, 86 of 98 ICU beds were occupied as of Wednesday. To the west, where Region 5 encompasses the area from Allen, Jefferson Davis and Cameron parishes to the Texas-Louisiana state line, only seven of 84 reported ICU beds were available.
The overall hospital bed occupancy in Region 4 is still high, but not as dire as the ICU occupancy. As of Sunday, the occupancy rate had dropped below 80 percent, where it has remained. But it rose to 79.8 percent Wednesday with 350 of 1,733 beds available.
Iberia Parish had logged 11,136 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 96 since Wednesday. The parish COVID-19 death toll rose by three, to 193. In St. Martin Parish, 34 new cases were identified, bringing the total there to 7,594. The number of deaths rose by two, to 134.
In St. Mary Parish, new cases rose to 7,754, an increase of 52, with deaths rising by one, to 185.
The seven-day test positivity rates released last week showed the Teche Area numbers dropping slightly but remaining high. In Iberia Parish, the seven-day positivity rate rose from 24.3 percent on Aug. 11 to 24.6 percent on Aug. 18, which is slightly more than a 1 percent increase. In St. Martin Parish, the seven-day average positivity remained unchanged at 22 percent. St. Mary Parish saw an 8.75 percent decrease, from 16 percent to 14.6 percent.
Neither the state average, which was at 15.5 percent as of Aug. 11, nor the Region 4 seven-day testing positivity average were updated as of Thursday afternoon.
According to Thursday’s LDH update, the number of COVID-19 cases reported rose by 5,131, to 676,378.