Timeline

Sept. 21: The St. Martinville Council first brings up the idea of making the mayor’s position a part-time job, at least for pay purposes. Mayor Melinda Mitchell vows to veto the move.

Oct. 5: The council moves forward on the proposed charter amendments to change the mayor’s position. Mitchell calls out her veto.

Oct. 12: St. Martinville Legal Counsel Allan Durand files a request for summary judgement to clarify whether the mayor has the power to veto council actions under the city’s special legislative charter.

Oct. 18: Mitchell holds a rally to garner support for her stand against the council.

Nov. 10: The first hearing on the issue is postponed so that John Milton, Mitchell’s attorney, could research the matter.

Dec. 3: A second hearing is held, but stopped when Milton again asked for a continuance to do research on other information he said had just come up.

Jan. 11: A third shot at deciding the issue is held, but Milton brings in a counterclaim that the council had “trampled on the mayor’s rights.” Judge Anthony “Tony” Saleme granted a third continuance, to March 4.