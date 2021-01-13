ST. MARTINVILLE — The court date set for Jan. 11 to hear arguments in the city of St. Martinville’s request for a determination as to whether or not Mayor Melinda Mitchell is granted the power of the veto under the city’s special legislative charter has been pushed back for a third time.
Attorney John Milton, representing Mitchell in the case, requested the continuance after filing a counterclaim that the council had “trampled on the rights and prerogatives” of the mayor.
In his counterclaim, Milton listed 13 events that he said document the council’s abusive behavior toward Mitchell, although none of them have any bearing on the legal issue at hand: whether or not the charter grants the mayor the power to veto legislation.
When Milton introduced his counterclaim, St. Martinville City Legal Counsel Allan Durand moved to have it severed from the current issue, which he said is a single point of law about which no facts are in dispute.
Durand filed the request for summary judgement to determine whether veto power is vested in the mayor in October after Mitchell attempted to veto a move to pay the mayor at a part-time rate starting with the next term, which is in 2022.
Judge Greg Aucoin issued the first continuance in October when Mitchell brought Milton on board as her legal representative. Milton again asked for a continuance when the issue was brought before the court on Dec. 3, saying that he had not had time to research records that Durand and city clerks had amassed through a search of city council minutes.
In his brief to the court, Durand said that research had been done in the past month going back through 70 years of council meeting minutes. In that time, there was only one instance of a veto being attempted, in 1971. The council voted the attempt down, 5-0.
The continuances have already caused the issue to be moved before a new judge. Incoming 16th JDC Judge Anthony “Tony” Saleme won election to the Division F seat that Aucoin vacated at the end of December.