Court of Appeals unseals settlement agreement

In an order issued Monday, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans has unsealed the settlement between Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal, the insurance companies for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and several unnamed deputies and Shandell Marie Bradley and her child with Victor White III.
Fifteenth Circuit Magistrate Judge Michael Hanna denied the motion to open the records of a settlement conference and post-conference meeting at which the amount of the settlement was set. Two media organizations, KATC-TV of Lafayette and The Advocate newspaper, filed a motion to have the records made public.
Although Bradley was the only opponent to having the records released, Hanna denied the motion.
Attorneys for the media companies argued in their appeal that the decision violated common law, Louisiana’s Open Records Law and the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, but the appeals court made its decision based solely on common law without having to invoke any more detailed arguments.
In its 23-page decision, the court of appeals differentiated between a settlement agreed upon out of court and the settlement with Bradley, saying that because the court was involved in the negotiation and since the minutes and records of the settlement conference and post-settlement conference were judicial records, they were in fact public documents.
“While this court has not generally defined ‘judicial record’ or yet interpreted minutes as a judicial record, it would defy common sense if the minutes in this case did not qualify as a judicial record,” the court wrote in its opinion.
“The district court abused its discretion in denying appellants’ motion for vacatur by relying on erroneous conclusions of law and misapplying the law to the facts,” the court said in conclusion, vacating the order sealing the records.
White was arrested for possession of narcotics late on March 2, 2014, as deputies responded to a reported fight in the 300 block of South Lewis Street in New Iberia. When deputies tried to remove him from a patrol vehicle for booking in the Iberia Parish Jail, he resisted the deputies, according to a Louisiana State Police investigative report.
At some point during the scuffle White, still handcuffed, fatally shot himself with a .25-caliber pistol he had concealed during his initial frisking and search, according to the report. The IPSO immediately called in LSP to handle the investigation, which concluded that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, even though White was shot in the chest while he was handcuffed behind his back.
An early report from the LSP had stated White III had been shot in the back, further complicating the investigation.
The IPSO’s settlement with Bradley was reached in 2018.