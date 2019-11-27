New Iberia’s Chick-fil-A opens in less than a week, and the first 100 people who get in the doors on opening day will be getting a special treat.
The new restaurant that will be opening in Lagniappe Village, the first in Acadiana outside of Lafayette for the popular national chain, announced Wednesday that the first 100 people in line on grand opening morning will get their hands on free food. The chain’s signature grand opening celebration will take place on Dec. 4 and 5.
The chain is expected to add more than 100 new jobs, and will be operated by Navy veteran and Chick-fil-A operator Austin Milke. Milke grew up in Lafayette and will be returning to Acadiana with the opening of the restaurant.
The line for the promotion at the new location opens at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4. If there are more than 100 people in line at that time, a raffle will be held to determine the 100 who will stay on site for the next 12 hours.
Milke will award a free year’s-worth supply of Chick-fil-A to the first 100 eligible adults in line on grand opening morning. The awarding will take place before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.
The Chick-fil-A Cow will lead a conga line of participants through the restaurant, to the excitement and cheers of team members, who will be clapping, cheering and banging on pots and pans, according to a statement from the franchise operators.