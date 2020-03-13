Councilman opposes Second Amendment Sanctuary status

FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Council added more protection to the Second Amendment on Wednesday — parish is now a Second Amendment Sanctuary Parish.
The Council voted 10-1 on Wednesday, passing a resolution which adds the classification.
St. Mary Parish Councilman Scott Ramsey authored the ordinance, which he said reinforces the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, “A well-regulated Militia being the necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the People to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
However, Wikipedia states that the status is also known as a gun sanctuary. It refers to states, counties, or localities in the United States that have adopted laws or resolutions to prohibit or impede the enforcement of certain gun control measures perceived as a violation of the Second Amendment, such as universal gun background checks, high capacity magazine bans, assault weapon bans and red flag laws.
St. Mary Parish Councilman Rev. Craig Mathews was the only member to abstain from voting, but made no comment during the meeting as to why.
After the meeting, Mathews said, “It is so unfortunate that amendments weren’t written in favor of black people.”
“I abstained because if an African-American male carries a gun under that law, he is being treated differently all over the world, including communities just like this one.”
“Black men are not given the same respect and rights under this same constitution that governs these United States,” he said.
“And I abstained from voting because why should I say yes to something that could allow some of my white counterparts to use a firearm against me, and or my sons.”