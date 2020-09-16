The New Iberia City Council unanimously approved the creation of a judiciary fund for New Iberia City Court at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
City Judge Trey Haik said the fund would add an extra $10 on criminal and civil filings that would go toward things like furniture, hardware and software for city court. Haik said Lake Charles had approved a similar fund that allowed them to construct a new building, and although New Iberia’s would not be as ambitious it would still supply much needed progress for the court.
“This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” Haik said. “I’m just trying to move us to that next level and move the building into the 21st century.”
Mayor Freddie DeCourt praised the idea as creative and a unique way to get more funds for city court.
“I think it’s a great idea,” he said.
The extra $10 would go toward civil and criminal filings, which would include tickets local residents receive.
In other business, the council approved the budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which Doerle called one of the best budgets he’s seen in his career as mayor pro tem.
“I’m just so excited to introduce this budget,” Doerle said. “It’s probably the best budget I’ve seen in 19 years.”
That excitement not only stemmed from city government doing fairly well financially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also due to the number of grant money the city has attained for numerous cultural and recreational projects around town.
“It’s unbelievable how much we got in grants this year,” Doerle said. “It’s boring but it’s true.”
Councilman David Broussard also praised the veteran’s memorial being constructed at Bouligny Plaza as being part of the budget package as well.
Councilwoman Sherry Guidry praised the budget as well.
“Balancing the budget every year with no audit findings is really awesome for this municipality,” Guidry said.