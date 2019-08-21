Council vote OK’s plan to implement GOMESA work

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said progress continues to be made in the parish on many fronts, including the recent passage of the GOMESA Coastal Plan.
Richard said the Iberia Parish Council voted to authorize a plan to implement the five-year Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act Coastal Plan at last week’s meeting.
The plan is meant to address drainage, flood protection and conservation issues through projects which follow the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authorities state master plan.
The projects will be funded by revenues generated by GOMESA monies. The initial phase includes three distinct projects which involve placing flood control structures on three channels within Iberia Parish. It has been discussed that if Iberia Parish holds true to its plan to complete the projects, CPRA would be willing to help fund future projects that follow the state master plan, Richard said.
The initial projects identified will include work on Peebles Coulee, Segura Road East and Jefferson Canal.
Each of the projects is estimated to cost roughly $1,875,000, with construction projected to begin on the first project some time after June of 2020.
Richard also announced that capital outlay will go toward funding the state’s share of the Acadiana Airport Access Road and the Robert B. Green project.
“We are meeting this week to discuss and update the timeline on the Access Road, and hopefully will be announcing the date we are planning to go out for bid. Progress continues to be made on plans for Robert B. Green, and we will be making announcements on that project in the near future,” Richard said.
The parish president also extended condolences to the family of Kathleen Babineaux Blanco.
“While most remember her as the 54th governor of Louisiana, we will remember her for much more,” Richard said. “Mrs. Blanco was a leader, she was a mother, a teacher, legislator, chaired the Public Service Commission, and became the lieutenant governor. But most importantly she was a friend.
“Governor Blanco will be missed by many, and I ask that you all keep her and her family in your prayers.”