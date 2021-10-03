Council to vote on drainage projects Tuesday

The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve resolutions allowing for several drainage projects within city limits at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The council will vote to approve a contract for professional services with Domingue, Szabo & Associates LLC. for engineering work in conjunction with sewer improvements in the city.
Another resolution will approve a contract with Staples Engineering for a drainage improvement project near the intersection of Glenn, Evangeline and Caroline streets.
A second resolution with Staples Engineering will approve a contract for services related to drainage improvement near the intersection of Weldon and Dale streets as well.
In other business, the council will hold public hearings for eight properties that were previously approved for a property standards inspection.
The council reviewed each of the properties at a previous meeting and agreed to send a notice to the owner of each property that the house or mobile home is currently unsafe and needs to be repaired or face demolition.
The eight properties include 714 Ann St,, 1612 Brian St., 515 Daigre St., 103 Doris St., 809 Edna St., 811 Edna St. and 720 Hebert St.
The owners of each property will have the opportunity to speak to the council and give their plans for the property. If the council is satisfied with the proposal, a decision to give a time extension is usually granted to see if progress is being made.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.