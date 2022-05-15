The New Iberia City Council will vote to commit more than $400,000 in funding for a new Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory at Tuesday’s meeting.
The resolution comes after members of the Acadiana Crime Lab Commission has been asking parish and municipal governments that make use of the facility to help with matching funds for capital outlay that would help construct a larger crime lab.
The lab helps in the process of solving crimes for many cases across Acadiana, including Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.
The commission has asked governments across Acadiana to commit to funding for a larger space that will provide for more space and solve drainage issues.
Bo Duhe with the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will provide a presentation to the council before the vote to explain the situation at the crime lab and provide details on what the commission is asking of the city of New Iberia.
In other business, the council will vote to award a contract to Complete TurfCare for the PepperPlex Soccer Field Refurbishment Project. The project will include turfing the soccer fields at the Louisiana PepperPlex, which is in the process of being renovated following the hiring of a director of the facility.
The council will hold public hearings and possibly take action on 10 blighted or dilapidated homes in the city as well.
Owners of the homes will have a chance to make a case for corrective action after the council has deemed the properties unsafe. If the owner of a property does not show up or if the council is not satisfied with the corrective action plan, the homes could be up for demolition.
Properties being considered include: 317 W. Pershing St. 608 Providence St. 713 Providence St.1516 Rogers St. 801 School St. 103 Spence Loop 1214 St. Jude Ave. 510 W. Peter St. 705 Walton St. 610 W. Washington St. The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.