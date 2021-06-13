Council to start process of introducing millages

The New Iberia City Council will begin the process of introducing millage rates for the new fiscal year at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The rates are slated to stay the same as they have been from previous years. The rates are as follows:
General purpose: 5.75 mills
Streets, sidewalks and alleys: 3.44 mills
Public Parks and Recreational facilities: 2.95
General obligation bonds: 6.83 mills
Debt service: 3.99 mills
In other business, A local senior care center will be asking for approval from the New Iberia City Council for participation in a tax abatement program at the meeting as well.
According to the agenda, an application has been made to the Louisiana Department of Economic Development, Office of Business Development, for property being described as 800 south Lewis St.
The application is for the Restoration Tax Abatement Program, and is reportedly being used to renovate a building in an opportunity zone within the city to accommodate senior living. Restoration Senior Living is the business named in the agenda.
In other business, the council will hold a public hearing to amend the budget to adjust the actual costs for the Cliff Aucoin building roof replacement and Sliman Theater roof repair projects.
The adjustment is pursuant to the bid process of the projects.
A resolution that will authorize and direct the mayor to execute a certificate of substantial completion from Minvielle Lumber Company for Phase I of the Doc Voorhies Wing and George Rodrigue Park projects is on the agenda as well.
The council will also be voting to approve a change order for the reroofing of the 911 facility and Sliman Theater project.