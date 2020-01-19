Council to review requests for use of city property

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will hear several requests Tuesday night from groups seeking permission to hold events on city property in the coming months.
Scott Schilling is scheduled to approach the council to request street closures for this year’s Cycle Zydeco event. The tour takes cyclists across Acadiana over several days, allowing riders to experience Cajun culture and hospitality while exploring the scenic byways of the region.
The council will also consider a request from Clara JeanBatiste on behalf of the Newcomer’s Club to close New Market Street and Evangeline Boulevard for the group’s Mardi Gras event on Feb. 23. In addition, Megan Fuselier will request permission to use the Festival Grounds and its building for a future event.
In recreation and park business, the council will consider naming the city swimming pool the “Edna Landry Swimming Facility” and discuss a proposal for overlaying the walking track at Magnolia Park.
A reclassification and pay adjustment for the secretary to the mayor and council is also on the agenda. Additionally, Zoning Administrator Danielle Fontenette is scheduled to discuss enforcement actions on a dilapidated structure located at 705 Canal Street.
In other business the council is scheduled to:
• Approve out of town travel for St. Martinville Police department Public Information Officer Adam Touchet to attend an evidence inventory training seminar.
Approve rolling over accrued employee vacation time from 2019 to 2020.
• Discuss and approve the lease/purchase of vehicles and equipment for the Public Works Department.
• Ratify an intergovernmental agreement with St. Martin Parish Government for assistance with the removal of a tree located on its property at 102 East Berard St.
• Create part time position for IT and Accounts Payable.
The council also may go into executive session to discuss two personnel matters. In regular session, it is scheduled to discuss the dates for the February council meetings.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the city council meeting room at City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.