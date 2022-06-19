The New Iberia City Council will vote to make the final approval for an agreement with the town of Berwick for use of their jail at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said at the June 7 meeting that the agreement would allow the city to house prisoners who need to be isolated away from the general population at the Iberia Parish Jail.
“If (a prisoner) needs to be isolated this gives us another location,” DeCourt said. “Let’s say we had to arrest or detain a police officer, they could go here and be safe.”
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office also has an agreement with the town of Berwick for similar reasons since the town’s jail is specialized for prisoners that need isolation from a general population.
The price for the agreement will be $16 a day per prisoner if approved.
In other business, the council will revisit several properties with dilapidated structures at the meeting. Owners of the properties will be allowed to address the council in order to give a repair plan to the structures in question.
If the owner does not show up to the meeting, or if the plan does not meet the council’s satisfaction, a decision could be made to demolish the structures.
The properties to be taken up at the meeting include 295 Camelia St. (District 5); 321 E. Dale St. (District 3); 906 Dautreuil Alley (District 5); 416 Field St. (District 5); 1355 Julia St. (District 3) 317 W. Pershing St. (District 5); 608 Providence St. (District 5); 801 School St. (District 5); 1214 St. Jude Ave. (District 2) and 510 W. St. Peter St. (District 5).
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the third floor of New Iberia City Hall.