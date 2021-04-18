Council to discuss Public Works supervisor’s departure from last meeting

ST. MARTINVILLE — The abrupt departure of Public Works Supervisor Brian Touchet from the St. Martinville City Council meeting on April 5 will be revisited at a couple of different points during Monday night’s regular meeting, perhaps extending into an executive session.
One item which Touchet brought to the agenda is a discussion of city council members — specifically District 5 Councilman Edmond Joseph, although he is not named on the agenda — spending time at the Public Works barn during working hours, a practice Touchet has expressed frustration with in the past.
It was in part Joseph’s interruptions and comments that fueled Touchet’s frustration at the council’s last meeting, prompting him to put his city-issued phone down on the dais and step out of the meeting during a discussion over hiring a qualified lineman to join the city’s electric department.
That action specifically is the subject of a second agenda item, which Mayor Melinda Mitchell added to the agenda, to discuss a personnel matter involving Touchet.
That matter, although not specified, is likely related to a meeting Mitchell and Touchet had subsequent to the last meeting. After that meeting, Mitchell informed Touchet he would be suspended for one day for “disrespect” during the council meeting, a punishment Touchet disputed.
That discussion may go into executive session, as it involves an employee personnel matter.
In other business, the council will continue its discussion of plans to reopen the city pool for the summer season. That matter had been the subject of a presentation at the April 5 meeting, but no definite dates had been set for reopening.
The council will also discuss two dilapidated buildings, one at 210 E. Hamilton St. and a second at 120 Resweber St.
Mitchell also requested further discussion of an ordinance to regulate treasure hunting on private property. At the April 5 meeting, the item was not acted on after councilmen raised questions about whether or not the ordinance would create a problem for the city where none currently exists.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.