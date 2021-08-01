Council to consider economic district to benefit PepperPlex

The New Iberia City Council will consider the creation of a new economic district that would go toward benefiting the Louisiana PepperPlex at Tuesday’s meeting.
The council will vote on an introductory ordinance that would create Economic District No. 3. The district will include some of the biggest retailers in New Iberia, including the city’s Wal-Marts, CVS Pharmacies and Walgreens Pharmacies.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the new district would be a benefit for the Louisiana PepperPlex, which has been a hot topic among local residents for several years.
Although the PepperPlex has been privately owned, many have hoped city government would step up to make much needed changes to the complex so that the city could once again compete with the likes of Youngsville’s recreational sports complex.
“It’s going to create income for the PepperPlex,” DeCourt said Saturday. “This is a way to help the people that started the PepperPlex make much needed repairs.”
In other business, the council will also be mulling over $200,000 in state funds the city will be receiving.
The money comes from the 2021 Regular Legislative Session’s State Aid to Local Government Entities program.
DeCourt is proposing $45,000 of the funds be spent on the shortfall for Lewis Street repairs the council recently approved. Another $55,000 is proposed for a single one-time project and the remaining $100,000 is proposed for future grant matches.
The mayor said the ultimate decision will be made Tuesday in discussions with the council, however.
Other agenda items include discussion topics from Councilwoman Deidre Ledbetter about the resurgence of the COVID-19 epidemic as well as the Iberia Parish reapportionment plan for voting in this year’s election.
Building inspector Jimmy Landry will also be giving an update on recently demolished structures that were approved by the city council.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.