Council to be updated on pontoon bridge replacement

The St. Martin Parish Council will be getting an update today on its project to replace the pontoon bridge at Butte La Rose.
Parish President Chester Cedars will brief the council during its Public Works Committee hearing on a meeting with engineers working on the replacement. The Butte La Rose project is the first attempt to use money bonded against income from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act funds the parish receives from the federal government.
The Public Works Committee also will consider a resolution supporting a reallocation of the GOMESA funding for the Gulf states to be more in line with the rate of revenue sharing for onshore mineral production, which would raise the parish’s GOMESA revenue. The resolution would be supporting two pieces of legislation Congress is currently considering in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.
During the Administrative/Finance Committee hearing, the council will discuss taxes levied in a portion of its TIF district along Interstate 10 in Breaux Bridge. A portion of the district is being taxed as part of the TIF district as well as paying taxes to the city of Breaux Bridge after being annexed into the city.
The council will also consider an ordinance to redraw precinct lines to correct for population shifts prior to the 2021 reapportionment.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
Consider a resolution to apply for a Louisiana DOTD grant.
Consider a resolution to engage the services of Maraist and Maraist as accountants for the 2019 audit.
Consider a resolution proclaiming Nov. 11 as Memorial Day in St. Martin Parish.
The St. Martin Parish Public Works Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the Parish Annex building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville. The Administrative/Finance Committee hearing will follow the Public Works hearing.