Council to ask DOTD to salvage ornamental light poles

The New Iberia City Council will vote on a resolution requesting the salvaging of the ornamental light poles on Hopkins Street by the State Department of Transportation and Development at Tuesday’s meeting.
The resolution involved a drainage improvement project that DOTD will be taking on along a portion of Hopkins Street.
The city’s ornamental light poles are in conflict with the drainage project, and according to the resolution Mayor Freddie DeCourt would like to retain use of the light poles in the future. The resolution requests that DOTD have the ornamental light poles removed so that the city government could collect them and reuse them in the future.
The council will also vote on a resolution to approve a change order with Minvielle Lumber Company and Paul Allain for the Visitor Pavilion Conversion Project in Bouligny Plaza.
The resolution is the second change order so far for the project, and includes an increase of $1,999 to complete the brick repairs associated with the project.
According to the resolution, there are sufficient funds in the budget to facilitate the change order already.
The council will vote on another resolution for a change order with Minvielle Lumber Company and Paul Allain for work associated with the Bayou Teche Museum’s Phase II Project for the Doc Voorhies Wing and George Rodrigue Park Project.
This will be the fifth change order for the project, and actually involves a decrease of $492.
In other business, the council will vote on an introductory ordinance to amend the contract for professional services with Berard, Habetz & Associates for the New Iberia Streets Project.
Several properties will be reviewed for safety concerns at the meeting, including the addresses of 515 Daigre St., 103 Doris St., 811 Edna St. and 318 Weeks St.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.