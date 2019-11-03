Council to ask DOTD to prioritize RR crossing work in city

The New Iberia City Council will vote on a resolution asking the state Department of Transportation and Development to move various railroad crossing projects to the highest priority level possible at Tuesday’s meeting.
The resolution was requested by Councilman David Broussard. The projects include installing arms and lights at the railroad crossings located at French, Providence, Julia, Dale and Iberia streets. Another project project will close the railroad crossing at Caroline Street, which the City Council opposed in 2018 after an attempt to close the tracks was made.
The council also will vote on a resolution accepting a certificate of substantial completion from Minvielle Davis Construction for two projects, including the New Iberia Police Department dispatch office renovations and the City Park fire station canopy project.
Another resolution will accept a change order for the George Rodrigue Park project. The change order will increase the amended contract amount for the project an extra $12,606. The funds, which were privately donated, will supply an arbor for artwork display at the park.
In other business, former Mayor Hilda Curry and Clinton Shepard from Latter & Blum will address the mayor and council on the progress of the Teche Ridge Development.
Charles LaGrange with Republic Services will also address the council on improvements being made by Republic Services for garbage and recycling pickup.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.