The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve the acquisition of the building that formerly housed Park Elementary at Tuesday’s meeting.
The purchase of the building is being done as part of the American Rescue Plan Act and is part of the larger West End Park Improvements and Expansion project.
The Iberia Parish School Board accepted the bid from the city to purchase the property during the March 16 school board meeting.
In other business, the council will vote to award a contract to Southern Constructors to begin work on a sidewalk improvement project on Dale Street.
Another contract will be voted for approval with Minvielle & Associates for services necessary to complete and submit the Local Government Assistance Program application to the state of Louisiana.
The council will vote to accept the substantial completion of the City Slips Shoreline and Dockside Power Project, as well as the New Iberia Trailhead Canoe and Kayak Park Project, which were both recently completed.
Both projects have been in the works for several years as part of Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s push to improve the access local residents and potential tourists have to the Bayou Teche. The council will review the punch list of items during the meeting to ensure the work met all requirements.
The council will hear and vote to approve a proposal from Braun Intertec for professional geotechnical services and construction materials testing for the asphalt overlay portion of the New Iberia Streets Project, which is expected to begin within the month.
Councilman David Broussard will introduce a discussion regarding the Iberia Parish Council’s decision on a resolution to purchase a sale agreement with BNSF Railway as well.
Another batch of properties will also be reviewed for inspection by the council. The blighted properties to be included for discussion are 317 W. Pershing St., 608 Providence St., 713 Providence St., 1516 Rogers St., 801 School St., 1103 Spencer Loop, 1214 St. Jude Ave. 510 W. St Peter St., 705 Walton St., 610 W. Washington St.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.