Council to adjust funds in various parish accounts

The Iberia Parish Council will be handling some basic housekeeping items tonight during its regular meeting as funds are moved from one account to another to keep parish projects funded.
The largest fund adjustment will be to move $1,408,365 forward from the 2020 budget for the Acadiana Regional Airport Access Road Project. The council will also consider moving $513,495 to complete the funding of the replacement library branches in Coteau and Loreauville.
The council will also have to approve the acceptance of $250,000 in state funding to be used for parish boundary signs, trailers and striping machines for the Public Works Road Department, and improvements to the Iberia Parish Courthouse.
On a smaller scale, the council will be asked to approve using $6,700 in remaining CARES Act funding to cover part-time salaries and benefits, supplies, and equipment. It will also consider a resolution to increase spending on the parish’s CERT emergency disaster responder program and to ask the administration to notify the council if the balance of the program’s operating budget drops below $10,000 so additional money can be allocated.
During its committee hearings, the council is scheduled to discuss the schedule for setting the 2021 millages, which have to be submitted to the Iberia parish Assessor’s Office no later than June 1.
Meeting as its Public Works Committee, the council will discuss an ordinance to ban “jake braking” within the parish.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.